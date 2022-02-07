Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period.

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

