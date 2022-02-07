Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,125 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $60,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $656,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $992,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 30.8% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

NYSE:AUS opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.