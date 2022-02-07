Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $55.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.