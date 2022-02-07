Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $215.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $189.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $168.47 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Amundi bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

