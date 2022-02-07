Axa S.A. Acquires 37,471 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 699,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $145,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $14,865,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,179. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

