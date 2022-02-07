Axa S.A. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 946,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $183,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.33. 1,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,600. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average is $211.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

