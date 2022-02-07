Axa S.A. Has $116.04 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 708,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,125 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $116,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 623,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPM stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,207,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $138.18 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

