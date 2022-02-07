Axa S.A. Has $128.28 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $128,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $554.07. 4,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $602.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

