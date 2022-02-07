Axa S.A. Has $251.96 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 404.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,394 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $251,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.07. The stock had a trading volume of 121,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,055,930. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.