Axa S.A. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axa S.A. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740,718 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $109,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. 281,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,336,641. The firm has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

