Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 757,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $432,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,985.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $594.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,408. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

