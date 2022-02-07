Axa S.A. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $166,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $306,654,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.