Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 128.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $28.69. 40,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

