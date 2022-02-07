Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.24. 466,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,779. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,497 shares of company stock valued at $494,896. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

