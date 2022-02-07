Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.
Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.24. 466,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,779. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,497 shares of company stock valued at $494,896. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.