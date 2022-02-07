B. Riley Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $47.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AZEK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after buying an additional 542,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

