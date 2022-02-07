B. Riley Cuts Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target to $13.00

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RDBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. started coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 12.80.

Shares of RDBX opened at 2.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7.43. Redbox has a 12 month low of 2.00 and a 12 month high of 27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

