Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.67. 20,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,150,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $6,808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

