Bank of America Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $230.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.81.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average is $276.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a one year low of $212.56 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.