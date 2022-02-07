Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 823.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 149.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

