Barclays Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,359.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

