Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €82.33 ($92.51).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAS shares. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Basf stock traded down €0.77 ($0.87) on Wednesday, reaching €66.71 ($74.96). 3,398,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a one year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of €63.44 and a 200 day moving average of €64.27.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

