Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.99. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.91.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 91,377 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.