BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27. BayCom has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 193,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

