Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50. The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 536497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTEGF. Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.84.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. The firm had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.