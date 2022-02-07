BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.00.

TSE:BCE opened at C$67.93 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$54.42 and a 12-month high of C$68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.61%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

