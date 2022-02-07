Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Alexandre Conroy Sells 6,410 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $272.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

