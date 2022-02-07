Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.73 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

