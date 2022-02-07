BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading 5.8% Higher

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.34. 19,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 690,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $964.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BellRing Brands by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 122,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

