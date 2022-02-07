Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.52) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 493 ($6.63).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 413.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.10.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.46), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,750.74).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.