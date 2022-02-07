Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.52) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 493 ($6.63).
Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 413.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.10.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
