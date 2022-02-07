Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 19.10 ($0.26) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The company has a market cap of £368.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

