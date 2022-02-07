Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.44

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 1419080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.