Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for approximately 5.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 5.42% of Bill.com worth $1,484,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 131.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 476,441 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 74.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,115 shares of company stock valued at $125,801,643. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.89. 39,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,662. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, increased their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.