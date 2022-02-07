Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 56.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,859 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $48,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.11. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

