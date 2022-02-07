Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $335.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.29.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

