Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $4.08. Bitfarms shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 170,776 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $835.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000.
About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
