BlackHat (BLKC) Market Cap Tops $818,117.75

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $818,117.75 and $261,722.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.00 or 0.07161373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,617.55 or 0.99934666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006561 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

