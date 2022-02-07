BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,178,999 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178,999 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $68,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after buying an additional 3,663,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,582,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 900,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DM opened at $3.85 on Monday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

