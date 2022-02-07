BlackRock Inc. Has $67.95 Million Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Personalis worth $67,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Personalis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,396 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

