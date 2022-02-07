BlackRock Inc. Has $74.41 Million Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $74,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,896,000 after buying an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NRIX opened at $18.20 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $814.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30.
NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.
In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nurix Therapeutics Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
