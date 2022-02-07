BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,309,997 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,181,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $70,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth $140,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth $198,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KT by 42.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.