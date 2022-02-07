BlackRock Inc. Sells 35,592 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,963,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,592 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $66,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veoneer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,473,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.30 on Monday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

