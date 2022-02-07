BlackRock Inc. Sells 45,505 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $69,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

