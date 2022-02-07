BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Raises Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of THRG stock opened at GBX 826.40 ($11.11) on Monday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 758 ($10.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,046 ($14.06). The firm has a market cap of £852.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 912.47.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile
