Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BXMT opened at $30.77 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

