Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 81,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

