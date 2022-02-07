bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $306,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 116.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $477.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

