Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 0.6%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.34 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.12). 833,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,617,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.12).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.85. The firm has a market cap of £84.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.
Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)
