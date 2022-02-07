BMO Capital Markets Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $130.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.41. 11,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,009. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

