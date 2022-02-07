Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Shares of BOOT opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

