Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 22.9% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002538 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.59 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00264451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006554 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.